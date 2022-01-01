Go
Toast

Wildflower

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

101 N. Highway 89A • $$

Avg 4.5 (3340 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 N. Highway 89A

Sedona AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sedona Memories Bakery Café

No reviews yet

Freshly baked bread creates the best sandwich!

Canyon Breeze

No reviews yet

Thank you for dining with us!

The Vault - Sedona

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Don Diego Mexican Cafe

No reviews yet

Relaxed atmosphere located in uptown Sedona. Delicious authentic Mexican food and drinks. Beautiful red rock views.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston