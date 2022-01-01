Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
101 N. Highway 89A • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
101 N. Highway 89A
Sedona AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sedona Memories Bakery Café
Freshly baked bread creates the best sandwich!
Canyon Breeze
Thank you for dining with us!
The Vault - Sedona
Come on in and enjoy!
Don Diego Mexican Cafe
Relaxed atmosphere located in uptown Sedona. Delicious authentic Mexican food and drinks. Beautiful red rock views.