Wildflower Restaurant

For more information, visit us at www.wildflowervt.com
A take on Americana with an Asian and Latin Caribbean flair, paired with a curated craft cocktail program.

990 Mountain Rd.

Popular Items

Fingerling potatoes$5.00
Twice cooked fingerling potatoes tossed in Rosemary salt and garlic.
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
Chicken tenders with house made fries
Mushroom Ssam Fiesta$26.00
Grilled Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Accompanied with Rice, Lettuce Leaves, Spicy Pickles, Ssam Sauce, Fermented Daikon.
Meant to be enjoyed by making your own lettuce wrap
Suggested Pairing: India Ink 2016
Roast Half Chicken$29.00
Brined in Caribbean herbs and spices,
with Maduros and Sauteed Kale
Suggested Pairing: Bieler Père & Fils 2020
Paella Rice Balls (V)$9.00
Rice and vegetable balls with house made saffron seasoning. Served with Ssam sauce
Suggested Pairing: Que Bonito Bloody Mary
Tagliatelle$25.00
House Made Noodles, fine diced Carrot, Onion, Potato, Cucumber, Fermented Daikon, and Jajang Sauce.
Available with Roasted Mushrooms (V) or Pork Belly.
Suggested Pairing: Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon
Wildflower Salad$15.00
Fennel, Baby Gem, Bacon, Apples, Sunflower Seeds, Puff Quinoa, and Goat Cheese, tossed in Champagne Vinaigrette (GF)
Suggested Pairing: Jazz Odyssey 2020
Wild Burger$19.00
Tomato, Onion, Fermented Daikon, Kale, American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Bacon
Gluten Free Bun Available
Octo Bao$14.00
Grilled Octopus Bao
Suggested Pairing: Many Thanks
Ssam Fiesta$36.00
Grilled Marinated NY Strip, Accompanied with Rice, Lettuce Leaves, Spicy Pickles, Ssam Sauce, Fermented Daikon
Meant to be enjoyed by making your own lettuce wrap
Suggested Pairing: India Ink 2016
Location

990 Mountain Rd.

Stowe VT

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
