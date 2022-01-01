Go
Wild Goats Cafe

Your day is about to get even better!

319 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Yogurt Parfait$2.99
Fried Pickles$3.99
Seasoned Fries$2.99
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Potato Chips$1.99
Southwest Scramble$13.49
Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Baked Cinnamon Apples$2.99
Cheese Curds$4.49
Bobina Scramble$13.49
Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato
The "37" Scramble$13.49
Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

319 W Main St

Kent OH

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
