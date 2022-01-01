Go
The Wild Goose image
The Wild Goose

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

4265 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken tossed in our award-winning buffalo wing sauce with Red Onion, Celery, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Wings 10pc$15.50
Ten Jumbo Wings served in our 9 time award winning sauces.
Coke$1.50
12oz Can
Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Fresh battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds served with Homemade Ranch
Goose Chicken Wrap$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla
Goose Burger$13.00
A Fresh Beef Burger marinated in our secret recipe, Topped With Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato And Raw Onions.
Wild Fries$8.00
A Goose favorite. Homemade Ranch, Nacho Cheese and our Secret Spice Mix
Steak Quesadilla$10.50
Grilled Chipotle Marinated Steak, Monterey and Pepper Jack Cheeses, Mushrooms and Grilled Onions
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$10.00
Chicken Tenderloin Strips marinated in our award-winning Hot Buffalo Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing and Hot Buffalo Sauce on the side.
Two Day Chopped Salad$16.00
The Wild Goose version of the Chicago classic chopped salad. So BIG it will last you two days.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago IL 60618

Directions

