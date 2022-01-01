Go
Wild Heaven Beer - West End image

Wild Heaven Beer - West End

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1010 White St SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$7.50
House Cut Classic Fries$4.00
House made, hand cut fries.
2pc Tenders & Fries$10.00
2 chicken fingers naked or seasoned with any of our wing flavors. Add fries/house made chips for $2.50 or sweet potato fries for $3.00
A Good Trip$12.00
Fried house-grown “Maltcap” oyster mushrooms, garlic herb paste, cucumber salsa, and sweet & spicy mayo on a vegan salt & pepper yeast bun.
Steak Patty Melt$15.00
Garlic beef with soy sauce, red onions, green onions on an aged sourdough loaf.
Purple Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Salted purple sweets!
5pc Wings$9.00
6 Piece Wings with a choice of our house made flavors: Add fries/house made chips for $2 or sweet potato fries for $2.50
Panko Fried Eggplant$12.00
Vegan battered panko-fried eggplant, vinegar cucumbers, carrots, tahini, sweet & spicy mayo on a vegetarian cracked wheat bun.
A Well Dressed Bird$14.00
Seasoned cornstarch fried chicken breast topped with cucumber salsa,
cilantro, and sweet & spicy mayo on a sourdough Philly-style bun.
Hummus Plate$8.00
Garlic, lemon, rosemary oil.\t\t\t\t\tComes with your choice of 8 pieces of pita or cucumbers & carrots.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1010 White St SW, Atlanta GA 30310

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

ASWX - Exchange,West End

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FiNCA To FiLTER

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skilled Cheese

No reviews yet

Melting your heart with Cheese. Fresh made block shredded gourmet grilled cheese.
GOUDA VIBES ONLY

Q-Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Wild Heaven Beer - West End

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston