Wildomar restaurants you'll love
Wildomar's top cuisines
Must-try Wildomar restaurants
More about The Hive Bar and Grill
The Hive Bar and Grill
32475 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast + Coleslaw + Sriracha Aioli + Havarti Cheese + Pickle + Spicy Peanut Sauce + Brioche Bun
|Wings
|$14.50
Maple Bacon, BBQ, Hive House Honey & Chili, Teriyaki or Classic Buffalo
|Yorkshire Fish & Chips
|$23.50
12Oz Beer Battered Atlantic Cod Filet + Thick Cut Chips + Lemon + House Malt Vinegar Sauce + Malt Vinegar
NOTE: If alternate side is selected, the chips will be replaced with selected side.
More about El Rey Taco Grill2
El Rey Taco Grill2
33950 Angels Ln Unit C, Wildomar
|Popular items
|LG Agua Frescas
|$5.25
Choice of Agua de Piña, Pepino, Jamaica, Horchata, Tamarindo and Berries
|CALIFORNIA BURRITO
|$12.50
Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, fries and guacamole.
|TACO SALAD
|$11.99
More about Don Pancho’s Mexican Food
Don Pancho’s Mexican Food
32475 Clinton Keith Rd,Ste 113, Wildomar