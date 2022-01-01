Go
Wildseed

855 El Camino Real

Popular Items

CURRIED CAULIFLOWER$12.00
With muhammara and toasted almonds
WILDSEED BURGER$18.00
Wildseed burger, mushroom and spinach patty, oven roasted tomatoes, chipotle aioli
SOBA NOODLES$17.00
Chilled heirloom buckwheat noodles organic soba noodles, asparagus, snap peas, tomatoes, green beans,
eggplant, fresno chilies, cilantro, mint, thai basil, peanuts, citrus-soy dressing
NEATBALL MASALA$17.00
Neatball masala, warm super grains, lentil and mushroom neatballs, coconut masala, pickled carrots, tzatziki
MUSHROOM ZEPPOLE$14.00
Wild mushroom zeppole, mushroom fritters, porcini dust, roasted garlic aioli
POLENTA CAKES$14.00
Polenta cakes with cashew, sauce mornay, mushrooms, parmesan, crispy sage
BUCATINI ALL' AMATRICIANA$18.00
Bucatini all' amatriciana, tempeh bacon, oregano, shaved parmesan
SPICY YELLOW CURRY$19.00
Spicy yellow curry, ginger, turmeric, Thai basil, root vegetables, chard, eggplant, forbidden rice
ENSALADA ANDALUSIA$17.00
Ensalada Andalusia, butter lettuce, chicories, toasted almonds, coconut bacon, black ash cashew cheese, sweety drop peppers, smoked paprika, agave and sherry vinaigrette
PROBIOTIC BOWL$17.00
Probiotic bowl, warm forbidden rice, chard, tamari marinated mushrooms, purple yam, black beans, kimchi, avocado, hemp seeds, green goddess
Location

Palo Alto CA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Place your pick-up order below!
