Wild Women Saloon And Grill

Family restaurant in an old western themed location at Bison Ranch. Fun and relaxing atmosphere.

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.39
Battered and fried chicken bites, dipped in our medium wing sauce, served on a bed of romaine, red onion, tomato and cheese
Chicken Strips$9.99
Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries
Cheeseburger$13.99
100% Chuck beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato and onion
Swiss Mushroom$13.29
100% Chuck beef patty, garlic, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, red onion and our southwest mayo
Supreme Pizza$17.99
Red Sauce, Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, black olives and mozerella
House Salad$7.25
Freshly sliced tomatoes, red onion,\t2-cheese blend & garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Cheese Pizza$15.79
Red Sauce and mozerella
Pepperoni pizza$16.99
Red Sauce, pepperoni and mozerella
Chef Salad$12.99
Turkey, ham, boiled egg, bacon, cheese, tomato on romaine
Chicken Fried Steak$17.29
100% angus beef breaded and fried served with mashed potatoes and veggie
2381 Hwy 260

Overgaard AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
