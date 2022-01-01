Go
Toast

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

556 Pavilions Lane • $$

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Bruschetta$13.00
Locally Grown Assorted Mushrooms, Shallots, Herbs, Goat Cheese, Parmesan Crostini
Seared Shrimp Risotto$24.00
Tender Arborio Rice, Pistou, Smoked Apple Bacon, Parmesan Cheese
Impossible Burger$16.00
100% Plant Based Burger, Extra Sharp Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Burger Spread, Brioche Bun, With Fries
Crab & Artichoke Dip$18.00
with Parmesan Cristini
Housemade Naan Bread$6.00
Scallion Butter
Prime Rib Dip$22.00
Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Toasted Dip Roll, Housemade Au Jus
Ahi Poke$18.00
Ahi Tuna, Soy, Ginger, Shrimp, Macadamia Nuts, Avocado, Onion, Crisp Wonton Chips
Wildwood Burger$16.00
Wagyu Beef, Extra Sharp Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Burger Spread, Brioche Bun, Fries
Fire Roasted Rotisserie Chicken$26.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Grain Mustard Demi Glaze, Seasonal Vegetables
The Original Oregon Blue Cheese Salad$16.00
Crisp Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Toasted Walnuts, Your Choice Of Original Chicken Or Grilled Breast Of Chicken • No Substitutions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

556 Pavilions Lane

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piatti

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian, locally driven neighborhood restaurant with a wood-fired oven

Buckhorn BBQ

No reviews yet

Real California BBQ

01 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Jacks Urban Eats

No reviews yet

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston