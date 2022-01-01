Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
TAPAS
556 Pavilions Lane • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
556 Pavilions Lane
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Piatti
Authentic Italian, locally driven neighborhood restaurant with a wood-fired oven
Buckhorn BBQ
Real California BBQ
01 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.