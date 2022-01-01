Go
Wildwood Market

Neighborhood Market and Restaurant

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger$13.50
Hand-formed Burger Patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, House Sauce on Potato Bun. Served w/ Fries.
Chicken Pita$9.00
Diced Roasted Chicken, Hummus, Romaine, Tomato, Crumbled Feta, Pesto, and Pickled Red Onion.
Kale Caesar$8.50
Kale, Shaved Aged Parmesan, Lemon Wedge, Housemade Croutons, and Lemon Caesar Dressing.
French Dip$12.00
House Roasted Sliced Beef, Provolone, Horseradish Aioli, Au Jus. Served w/ Fries.
Side of Fries$4.00
Salted Shoestring Fries
California Ave$9.00
House-Roasted Turkey Breast , Swiss, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Tomato, and Chive Mayo on Hoagie Roll.
BLT$8.50
Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Toasted Como White Bread.
Build-A-Kids-Meal$6.00
Flat Iron Steak Sandwich$13.50
Marinated Steak, Sharp White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Aioli on Hoagie Roll. Served w/ Fries.
Create-Your-Own Sandwich$9.00
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
