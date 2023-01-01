Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Wildwood

Wildwood restaurants
Wildwood restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Copper Dog Wildwood

4400 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$14.00
10 wings served with blue cheese dressing, celery and carrots sticks
More about Copper Dog Wildwood
The Fish Factory

8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$15.00
More about The Fish Factory

