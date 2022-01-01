Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Wildwood

Go
Wildwood restaurants
Toast

Wildwood restaurants that serve cake

Shrimp Crab & Lobster Cakes image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Trio North Wildwood

700 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood

Avg 5 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Crab & Lobster Cakes$31.00
caribbean rice and seasonal vegetables
More about Trio North Wildwood
Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

The Fish Factory

8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Our Famous Crab Cake, Deep Fried served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.
Broiled Crab Cakes$29.00
2 of our Famous Crab Cakes, broiled, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
Fried Crab Cakes$29.00
2 of our Famous Crab Cakes, deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
More about The Fish Factory
Restaurant banner

 

Westside Saloon

770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp, Scallops & Crab Cake$41.00
Local Scallops, Grilled Shimp with a fried Jersey Crab Cake
Jersey Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
Jersey Crab Cake served on a roll lettuce tomato and side of tartar sauce
Crab Cake BLT$26.00
Toasted Texas Toast crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato ,mayo with Jersey Crab cake
More about Westside Saloon

Browse other tasty dishes in Wildwood

Scallops

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Lobsters

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Clams

Crab Cakes

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Wildwood to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston