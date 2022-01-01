Crab cakes in Wildwood
Wildwood restaurants that serve crab cakes
Trio North Wildwood
700 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood
|Shrimp Crab & Lobster Cakes
|$31.00
caribbean rice and seasonal vegetables
The Fish Factory
8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.00
Our Famous Crab Cake, Deep Fried served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.
|Broiled Crab Cakes
|$29.00
2 of our Famous Crab Cakes, broiled, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
|Fried Crab Cakes
|$29.00
2 of our Famous Crab Cakes, deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
Westside Saloon
770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood
|Shrimp, Scallops & Crab Cake
|$41.00
Local Scallops, Grilled Shimp with a fried Jersey Crab Cake
|Jersey Crab Cake Sandwich
|$23.00
Jersey Crab Cake served on a roll lettuce tomato and side of tartar sauce
|Crab Cake BLT
|$26.00
Toasted Texas Toast crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato ,mayo with Jersey Crab cake