Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Wildwood

Go
Wildwood restaurants
Toast

Wildwood restaurants that serve garden salad

Main pic

 

The Surfing Pig

231 W 10TH AVE, North Wildwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Garden Salad$6.00
More about The Surfing Pig
Item pic

 

The Fish Factory

8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$10.00
Large portion of Romaine lettuce, cucumber, croutons and tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
More about The Fish Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Wildwood

Lobsters

Cake

Mussels

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Scallops

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Wildwood to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1146 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (461 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston