Lobsters in Wildwood
Wildwood restaurants that serve lobsters
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
3012 Boardwalk, Wildwood
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$10.50
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
|Lobster Tots
|$12.50
Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Trio North Wildwood
700 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood
|Shrimp Crab & Lobster Cakes
|$31.00
caribbean rice and seasonal vegetables
The Fish Factory
8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest
|South African Lobster Tails
|$43.00
2 South African Cold Water Lobster Tails, broiled in butter, served with your choice of side.
|Quart Lobster Bisque
|$17.00
|Pint Lobster Bisque
|$9.50
Westside Saloon
770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood
|Lobster Reuben
|$24.00
Grilled Rye Bread, swiss cheese, sour kraut, thousand island dressing with sliced lobster tail
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
New England Style Lobster Roll Cold Salad served on a grilled bun
|Lobster Tail
|$40.00
2 Tails side of drawn butter