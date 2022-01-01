Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Wildwood

Wildwood restaurants
Wildwood restaurants that serve lobsters

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

3012 Boardwalk, Wildwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$10.50
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
Lobster Bisque$7.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
Lobster Tots$12.50
Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Shrimp Crab & Lobster Cakes image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Trio North Wildwood

700 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood

Avg 5 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Crab & Lobster Cakes$31.00
caribbean rice and seasonal vegetables
More about Trio North Wildwood
Item pic

 

The Fish Factory

8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest

No reviews yet
Takeout
South African Lobster Tails$43.00
2 South African Cold Water Lobster Tails, broiled in butter, served with your choice of side.
Quart Lobster Bisque$17.00
Pint Lobster Bisque$9.50
More about The Fish Factory
Restaurant banner

 

Westside Saloon

770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Reuben$24.00
Grilled Rye Bread, swiss cheese, sour kraut, thousand island dressing with sliced lobster tail
Lobster Roll$25.00
New England Style Lobster Roll Cold Salad served on a grilled bun
Lobster Tail$40.00
2 Tails side of drawn butter
More about Westside Saloon

