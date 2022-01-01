Mussels in Wildwood
Wildwood restaurants that serve mussels
The Fish Factory
8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest
|Mussels
|$14.00
Roughly 1 pound of PEI Mussels, served in marinara or garlic and olive oil. Comes with a side of bread and butter
Westside Saloon
770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood
|Mussels Blue
|$18.00
1lb. Of Fresh Mussels with Marinier finished with gargonzola cheese severed with toasted bread
|Mussels Red
|$18.00
1lb. Of Fresh Mussels in Red Sauce with side of toasted bread
|Mussels White
|$18.00
1lb. Of Fresh Mussels in White wine sauce served with toasted bread