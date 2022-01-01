Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Wildwood

Go
Wildwood restaurants
Toast

Wildwood restaurants that serve mussels

The Fish Factory image

 

The Fish Factory

8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$14.00
Roughly 1 pound of PEI Mussels, served in marinara or garlic and olive oil. Comes with a side of bread and butter
More about The Fish Factory
Restaurant banner

 

Westside Saloon

770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels Blue$18.00
1lb. Of Fresh Mussels with Marinier finished with gargonzola cheese severed with toasted bread
Mussels Red$18.00
1lb. Of Fresh Mussels in Red Sauce with side of toasted bread
Mussels White$18.00
1lb. Of Fresh Mussels in White wine sauce served with toasted bread
More about Westside Saloon

Browse other tasty dishes in Wildwood

Clams

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Bisque

Scallops

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Map

More near Wildwood to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston