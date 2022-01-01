Scallops in Wildwood
Wildwood restaurants that serve scallops
The Fish Factory
8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest
|Broiled Shrimp & Scallops
|$28.00
4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 extra large local Scallops broiled In butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
|Broiled Scallops
|$32.00
Locally caught day boat Scallops, broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
|Fried Shrimp & Scallops
|$28.00
4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 extra large local Scallops deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
Westside Saloon
770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood
|Scallop Reuben
|$24.00
Grilled Rye Bread, swiss cheese, sour kraut, thousand island dressing with seared local scallops
|Jersey Sword fish & Sea Scallops
|$46.00
|Tuna Steak And Scallops
|$46.00