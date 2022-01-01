Scallops in Wildwood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Fish Factory

8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Broiled Shrimp & Scallops$28.00
4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 extra large local Scallops broiled In butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
Broiled Scallops$32.00
Locally caught day boat Scallops, broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
Fried Shrimp & Scallops$28.00
4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 extra large local Scallops deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
Westside Saloon

770 W Glenwood Ave, North Wildwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Reuben$24.00
Grilled Rye Bread, swiss cheese, sour kraut, thousand island dressing with seared local scallops
Jersey Sword fish & Sea Scallops$46.00
Tuna Steak And Scallops$46.00
Duffinetti’s Restaurant & Lounge

4600 Pacific Ave., Wildwood

No reviews yet
Grilled Shrimp & Scallops over Risotto$15.00
