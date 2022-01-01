Go
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

Wildwood is a locally owned sports bar and grill in Rochester and Byron with delicious, made-from-scratch food and a full bar with craft beers

1517 16th St SW • $$

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)

Popular Items

SHRIMP TACOS$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & fried shrimp with honey lime vinaigrette 12.99
Side Tator Tot$2.99
Firecracker shrimp$13.99
Black tiger shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw
Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken wings, fried Crispy or grilled and then tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs
Caesar Salad$11.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and shredded asiago cheese with our homemade creamy Caesar dressing 9.99
All-American$13.99
Smoked bacon and melted American cheese served on a toasted brioche bun
1517 16th St SW

Rochester MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
