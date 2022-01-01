Wiley Gunters
South Baltimore's go to spot for craft beer and great food!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
823 E Fort Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
823 E Fort Avenue
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Southside Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Pokeono -Baltimore
Fresh Poke Daily. Premade and Build Your Own Creations.
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
Our menu is rich with the Mediterranean flavors and traditions from thousands of years of local, indigenous cultures: Greek Spanakopita, Arabic Tabouleh, Italian Caprese Salad, and Moroccan Couscous.
Baba's hand-selects dishes known for their freshness, natural ingredients, and authentic tradition!
Barfly’s
Amazing Pizza and Whiskey Selection