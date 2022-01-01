Go
Wiley Gunters

South Baltimore's go to spot for craft beer and great food!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

823 E Fort Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$13.50
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
Side Fries$4.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken and Chopped Romaine with Shredded Parmesan and Tangy Caesar Dressing All Rolled Up and Grilled
Quesadillas$10.00
A Giant Tortilla Stuffed with Melted Cheddar Jack, our Homemade Pico De Gallo and your choice of Meat or Veggie. Served with Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo, Guacamole Available Upon Request.
All-American$12.00
Angus Half-Pound Burger with Melted American Cheese, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Dill Pickles
Southwest Tuna Nachos$15.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Homemade Guacamole and our Sriracha Sauce individually stacked on Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and garnished with Cheddar Jack.
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Our Homemade Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Cheddar Jack and Chopped Romaine, Rolled and Grilled
Grilled Ribeye Sandwich$14.50
A Full 8oz Ribeye Steak Grilled to your liking with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Horseradish Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Panko Breaded In-House and Served with Fresh Cut Old Bay Fries. Naked or Tossed in Any Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

823 E Fort Avenue

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

