Chicken cheesesteaks in Wilkes Barre

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre
136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$8.75
Grilled Chicken, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll
Philly's Phinest
610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre
|Regular California Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Chicken steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Petite California Chicken Cheesesteak
|$7.99
Chicken steak with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Regular Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Chopped chicken- sauce, onions, sweet peppers and sweet peppers can be added on request