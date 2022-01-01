Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Wilkes Barre

Go
Wilkes Barre restaurants
Toast

Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre image

 

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre

136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cheesesteak$8.75
Grilled Chicken, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre
Philly's Phinest image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philly's Phinest

610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Regular California Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Chicken steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Petite California Chicken Cheesesteak$7.99
Chicken steak with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Regular Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Chopped chicken- sauce, onions, sweet peppers and sweet peppers can be added on request
More about Philly's Phinest

