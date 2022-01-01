Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Wilkes Barre

Wilkes Barre restaurants
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philly's Phinest

610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Regular California Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Chicken steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Lg Chicken Steak Strom$15.99
Chopped chicken steak, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
Regular Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Chopped chicken- sauce, onions, sweet peppers and sweet peppers can be added on request
More about Philly's Phinest
The Frog Pond Pub

131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Steak Sandwich$10.25
Chicken cheesesteak with sauteed sweet peppers, onion, and sauce
More about The Frog Pond Pub

