Chicken fried steaks in Wilkes Barre
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Philly's Phinest
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Philly's Phinest
610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre
|Regular California Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Chicken steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Lg Chicken Steak Strom
|$15.99
Chopped chicken steak, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
|Regular Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Chopped chicken- sauce, onions, sweet peppers and sweet peppers can be added on request