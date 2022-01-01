Chicken salad in Wilkes Barre

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philly's Phinest

610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Garden Salad Chicken$9.75
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, black olives, homemade croutons topped with grilled chicken
Pittsburgh Chicken Steak Salad$10.25
Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots and cucumber topped with french fries, chopped chicken and American Cheese
Tossed Salad add Chicken Salad$7.25
Tossed salad with scoop of homemade chicken salad
The Frog Pond Pub

131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, breaded chicken, and your choice of wing sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, grilled chicken, and your choice of dressing
