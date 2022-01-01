Chicken salad in Wilkes Barre
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Philly's Phinest
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Philly's Phinest
610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre
|Garden Salad Chicken
|$9.75
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, black olives, homemade croutons topped with grilled chicken
|Pittsburgh Chicken Steak Salad
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots and cucumber topped with french fries, chopped chicken and American Cheese
|Tossed Salad add Chicken Salad
|$7.25
Tossed salad with scoop of homemade chicken salad
More about The Frog Pond Pub
The Frog Pond Pub
131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, breaded chicken, and your choice of wing sauce
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, grilled chicken, and your choice of dressing