Mozzarella sticks in Wilkes Barre

Wilkes Barre restaurants
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philly's Phinest

610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.25
More about Philly's Phinest
The Frog Pond Pub

131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.25
Served with our house marinara sauce.
More about The Frog Pond Pub

