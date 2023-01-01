Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Wilkes Barre

Wilkes Barre restaurants
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve nachos

La Tolteca Wilkes Barre - La tolteca wilkes Barre Inc

200 Mundy St, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$11.50
Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Nachos$15.00
Nachos piled high with peppers, onions
and your choice of the following:
Grilled steak and chicken loaded · · $15.95
Grilled steak, chicken and
grilled shrimp · · $18.00
More about La Tolteca Wilkes Barre - La tolteca wilkes Barre Inc
La Tolteca Public Square - WB - Tolteca Bar & Grill, LLC

21 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos de pollo$10.95
More about La Tolteca Public Square - WB - Tolteca Bar & Grill, LLC

