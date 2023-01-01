Nachos in Wilkes Barre
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve nachos
More about La Tolteca Wilkes Barre - La tolteca wilkes Barre Inc
200 Mundy St, Wilkes-Barre
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.50
Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Fajita Nachos
|$15.00
Nachos piled high with peppers, onions
and your choice of the following:
Grilled steak and chicken loaded · · $15.95
Grilled steak, chicken and
grilled shrimp · · $18.00