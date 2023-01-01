Stromboli in Wilkes Barre
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve stromboli
More about eden-a vegan cafe (Wilkes-Barre, PA location)
eden-a vegan cafe (Wilkes-Barre, PA location)
136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre
|Philly Special Cheesesteak Stromboli
|$12.25
Grilled Black Pepper Steak, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Italian Seasonings, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, and Spinach for some green, served with Marinara Sauce! Go Birds!
|Traditional Vegan Meats Stromboli
|$12.25
Vegan Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheeses, and Italian Seasonings wrapped in dough and baked, served with Marinara Sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
|$12.25
Grilled and Chopped Chicken, tossed in our Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheeses, and Italian Seasonings wrapped in dough and baked, served with Marinara or Buffalo Sauce