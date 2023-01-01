Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Wilkes Barre

Wilkes Barre restaurants
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve stromboli

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre image

 

eden-a vegan cafe (Wilkes-Barre, PA location)

136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre

TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Special Cheesesteak Stromboli$12.25
Grilled Black Pepper Steak, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Italian Seasonings, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, and Spinach for some green, served with Marinara Sauce! Go Birds!
Traditional Vegan Meats Stromboli$12.25
Vegan Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheeses, and Italian Seasonings wrapped in dough and baked, served with Marinara Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$12.25
Grilled and Chopped Chicken, tossed in our Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheeses, and Italian Seasonings wrapped in dough and baked, served with Marinara or Buffalo Sauce
Newtown Cafe - 724 Hazle Street

724 Hazle Street, Hanover Township

TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Stromboli$17.50
