Wilkesboro restaurants you'll love

Go
Wilkesboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wilkesboro

Wilkesboro's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Wilkesboro restaurants

Coach's - Wilkesboro image

 

Coach's - Wilkesboro

1840 Winkler St, Wilkesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hall of Fame Burger$10.99
Grilled Chicken$9.99
Boneless$0.65
More about Coach's - Wilkesboro
TwoBoros Brewery image

 

TwoBoros Brewery

111 East Main Street, Wilkesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HAWAII FIVE OH MY$14.95
Creamy fresh mozzarella , homemade sauce, ham, pineapple, rosemary, and parmigiano cheese
MARGARITA PIZZA$13.95
Creamy fresh mozzarella with homemade sauce, tomatoes, garlic, and basil
ROSEMARY TO GO$14.95
Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade, sauce, gorgonzola,mushrooms,roasted garlic, rosemary,and olive oil
More about TwoBoros Brewery
Dodge City - Wilkesboro image

 

Dodge City - Wilkesboro

4803 US-421, Wilkesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wild West Quesadilla$9.99
6oz Filet$26.99
Southwestern Chicken$12.99
More about Dodge City - Wilkesboro
Dooley’s Grill & Tavern image

 

Dooley’s Grill & Tavern

102 East Main Street, Wilkesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MUSHROOM AND SWISS$12.95
Grilled hamburger topped with mushrooms and swiss cheeese
BONE IN WINGS$12.95
One pound hormone free non breaded deep fried chicken wings
HANGMANS RARE ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$10.95
Thin sliced rare roast beef with lettuce and Dooleys homemade horseradish sauce
More about Dooley’s Grill & Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Sagebrush - Wilkesboro

1302 South Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sagebrush - Wilkesboro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wilkesboro

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Wilkesboro to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston