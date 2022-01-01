Wilkesboro restaurants you'll love
Wilkesboro's top cuisines
Must-try Wilkesboro restaurants
More about Coach's - Wilkesboro
Coach's - Wilkesboro
1840 Winkler St, Wilkesboro
|Popular items
|Hall of Fame Burger
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
|Boneless
|$0.65
More about TwoBoros Brewery
TwoBoros Brewery
111 East Main Street, Wilkesboro
|Popular items
|HAWAII FIVE OH MY
|$14.95
Creamy fresh mozzarella , homemade sauce, ham, pineapple, rosemary, and parmigiano cheese
|MARGARITA PIZZA
|$13.95
Creamy fresh mozzarella with homemade sauce, tomatoes, garlic, and basil
|ROSEMARY TO GO
|$14.95
Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade, sauce, gorgonzola,mushrooms,roasted garlic, rosemary,and olive oil
More about Dodge City - Wilkesboro
Dodge City - Wilkesboro
4803 US-421, Wilkesboro
|Popular items
|Wild West Quesadilla
|$9.99
|6oz Filet
|$26.99
|Southwestern Chicken
|$12.99
More about Dooley’s Grill & Tavern
Dooley’s Grill & Tavern
102 East Main Street, Wilkesboro
|Popular items
|MUSHROOM AND SWISS
|$12.95
Grilled hamburger topped with mushrooms and swiss cheeese
|BONE IN WINGS
|$12.95
One pound hormone free non breaded deep fried chicken wings
|HANGMANS RARE ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
|$10.95
Thin sliced rare roast beef with lettuce and Dooleys homemade horseradish sauce
More about Sagebrush - Wilkesboro
Sagebrush - Wilkesboro
1302 South Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro