Chili in Wilkesboro

Wilkesboro restaurants that serve chili
Coffee House 901
419 Brushy Mountain Rd, Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.69
More about Coffee House 901
Dooley’s Grill & Tavern - 102 East Main Street
102 East Main Street, Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Sm. Chili Chz Fries
$7.95
More about Dooley’s Grill & Tavern - 102 East Main Street
