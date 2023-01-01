Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobbler in
Wilkesboro
/
Wilkesboro
/
Cobbler
Wilkesboro restaurants that serve cobbler
Dodge City - Wilkesboro
4803 US-421, Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Peach Cobbler
$5.99
More about Dodge City - Wilkesboro
Sagebrush - Wilkesboro
1302 South Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Homemade Cobbler
$5.99
More about Sagebrush - Wilkesboro
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilkesboro
Nachos
Pies
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cheese Fries
Mushroom Burgers
Caesar Salad
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chopped Steaks
More near Wilkesboro to explore
Mooresville
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Statesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Elkin
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boone
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Johnson City
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(469 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(360 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(695 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1067 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(312 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(362 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston