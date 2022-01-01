Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Wilkesboro

Wilkesboro restaurants
Wilkesboro restaurants that serve nachos

Coach's - Wilkesboro image

 

Coach's - Wilkesboro

1840 Winkler St, Wilkesboro

TakeoutDelivery
Coach's Nachos$8.99
BBQ Chicken Nachos$9.99
More about Coach's - Wilkesboro
TwoBoros Brewery image

 

TwoBoros Brewery

111 East Main Street, Wilkesboro

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Beer cheese nachos$12.95
More about TwoBoros Brewery
Dooley’s Grill & Tavern image

 

Dooley’s Grill & Tavern

102 East Main Street, Wilkesboro

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS$11.95
Fresh cut gluten free tortilla chips , grilled chicken cooked in bbq sauce and red onions,shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream
ANNE MELTONS LOADED NACHOS$9.95
Fresh cut gluten free torilla chips pilled high and covered with homeade chili, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapenos , red onion, lettuce and sour cream
More about Dooley’s Grill & Tavern

