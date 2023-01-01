Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Philly cheesesteaks in
Wilkesboro
/
Wilkesboro
/
Philly Cheesesteaks
Wilkesboro restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Coffee House 901
419 Brushy Mountain Rd, Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak Omelet
$9.29
Made with 3 eggs, philly steak, peppers, onions, and 2 slices of cheese
More about Coffee House 901
Dodge City - Wilkesboro
4803 US-421, Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Philly Cheesesteak
$12.49
More about Dodge City - Wilkesboro
