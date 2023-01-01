Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Wilkesboro

Go
Wilkesboro restaurants
Toast

Wilkesboro restaurants that serve tacos

TwoBoros Brewery image

 

TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street

111 East Main Street, Wilkesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO PIZZA$14.95
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , then topped with fresh ground beef, onion, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream
More about TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street
Dooley’s Grill & Tavern image

 

Dooley’s Grill & Tavern - 102 East Main Street

102 East Main Street, Wilkesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Run For The Border Taco Salad$11.95
Fresh cut lettuce greens topped with our fresh homemade chili shredded cheddar cheese , gluten free tortilla chips and a side of pico de gallo
More about Dooley’s Grill & Tavern - 102 East Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilkesboro

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Chef Salad

Steak Burgers

Country Fried Steaks

Cookies

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Wilkesboro to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boone

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston