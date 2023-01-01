Tacos in Wilkesboro
Wilkesboro restaurants that serve tacos
More about TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street
TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street
111 East Main Street, Wilkesboro
|TACO PIZZA
|$14.95
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , then topped with fresh ground beef, onion, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream
More about Dooley’s Grill & Tavern - 102 East Main Street
Dooley’s Grill & Tavern - 102 East Main Street
102 East Main Street, Wilkesboro
|Run For The Border Taco Salad
|$11.95
Fresh cut lettuce greens topped with our fresh homemade chili shredded cheddar cheese , gluten free tortilla chips and a side of pico de gallo