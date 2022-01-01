Wilkins VFW 5008

Superior Motors

Food and Wine magazine named Superior Motors as one of the top ten restaurants in the nation in its 2018 Restaurants of the Year Issue.

Thoughtfully prepared food drawing inspiration from Braddock, its people, its history and its perseverance. The cuisine will best represent the eclectic style which has become a trademark of Chef Kevin Sousa.

We share a space with Barebones Productions, a Pittsburgh-based theatre company founded by Patrick Jordan.

