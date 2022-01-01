Go
Toast

Willaby's Cafe

Serving on our outside deck and Curbside Take Out!

SEAFOOD

327 Old Ferry Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)

Popular Items

He Crab Soup
Our special combination of Fresh Crab Meat, Cream and Seasonings.
Smoked Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Half or Whole Rack, SLLLOOOWWW smoked over Hickory and Apple and served with Cole Slaw, Baked Beans and Rolls
Big Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens with a variety of Fresh Garden Vegetables served with Croutons and served with your choice of dressing
Steamed Shrimp$15.00
Your choice of a half pound or a full pound of shell-on shrimp tossed in Old Bay Seasoning and freshly steamed.
Buffalo Oysters$11.00
Locally Sourced Fresh Oysters lightly breaded quick fried and served with our spicy Buffalo Sauce, Celery Sticks and Blue Cheese Dressing
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Sauteed in cast iron with olive oil and served on an English Muffin. and with Slaw or your choice of Side.
Willaby's Wings$16.00
Fresh, Jumbo, bone-in chicken wings, seasoned and quick fried then tossed in your choice of sauces.
Vehicle you will Pick up your Order in
Rappahannock Burger$13.00
Our signature Half Pound Tri-Star Ground Chuck Seared to order. Toppings available at additional cost. Served with your choice of Side.
Local Oysters$22.00
12 Lightly Dusted, Golden Fried, Wild Caught Oysters straight from Kellum’s served with your choice of two sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

327 Old Ferry Rd

White Stone VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DREDGE

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

NN Burger Kilmarnock

No reviews yet

Voted "Best In Virginia" 8 straight years!

Kilmarnock Inn Filibuster's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Enjoy some of our many delicious meals!!

The Half Shell Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston