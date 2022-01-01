Go
Willa Jean

Willa Jean celebrates Southern sensibilities with fresh, local ingredients. Named after Chef Partner Kelly Fields’ grandmother, who inspired her to pursue her passions, the restaurant and bakery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the week, and offers Saturday and Sunday brunch.

611 O'Keefe Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)

Popular Items

BEC Biscuit$13.00
bacon + sunny side up egg + pimento cheese
Milk Money Latte$6.00
Two shots of espresso shaken with tahitian vanilla infused milk. Iced.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
pickles + lettuce + wj sauce on hawaiian roll
Biscuit + Jam$4.00
Sausage Gravy Biscuit$11.00
Hangover Bowl$20.00
braised brisket + cheesy grits + onion + garlic + egg
Griddled Banana Bread$9.00
served with whipped butter
Fried Chicken Biscuit$12.00
tabasco honey
Avocado Toast$16.00
labneh + heirloom tomato + pickled serrano + shallot + arugula + cojita cheesesunflower seed everything spice + poached egg
WJ Breakfast Plate$17.00
wj biscuit + 2 eggs + cheesy grits + bacon + sausage
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

611 O'Keefe Ave

New Orleans LA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
