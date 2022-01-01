Willard restaurants you'll love
Willard's top cuisines
Must-try Willard restaurants
More about Joe's American Diner
Joe's American Diner
429 E. Walton St, Willard
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$8.99
|Side of Bacon (4)
|$3.99
|Western Omelet
|$9.79
More about Willard Varsity Club
Willard Varsity Club
3598 Bullhead Rd, Willard
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and our house garlic herb croutons.
|9th St. Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.99
Sliced ribeye loaded with sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions. Your choice of mozzarella, pepper jack or creamy cheddar cheese.
|MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
|$10.00
More about Shelby VC Cameo
Shelby VC Cameo
104 S Myrtle Ave, Willard
More about Willard VC Grab & Go - TBD #5
Willard VC Grab & Go - TBD #5
104 S Myrtle Ave, Willard
More about Willard VC Grab & Go - Findlay
Willard VC Grab & Go - Findlay
104 S Myrtle Ave, Willard