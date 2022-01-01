Go
Willard's Real Pit BBQ

REAL WOOD-SMOKED BBQ & HOMEMADE SIDES.
GET IN HERE & EAT!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970 • $$

Avg 3.9 (1106 reviews)

Popular Items

Texas Sliced Beef Brisket
Trio Platter$16.99
Choose any three meats. With a choice of two sides & cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
NC Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.29
When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.
Duo Platter$16.99
Choose any two meats. With a choice of two sides & cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
Cornbread, piece$1.29
Fresh-baked every day.
More than once!
Potato Salad
Mac N Cheese
Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Platter$16.99
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
Cole Slaw
NC Pulled Pork
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970

Chantilly VA

Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
