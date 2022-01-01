Go
Willard's Real Pit BBQ

REAL WOOD-SMOKED BBQ & HOMEMADE SIDES.
GET IN HERE & EAT!

11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755

Popular Items

NC Pulled Pork Platter$12.99
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
Cole Slaw
Mac N Cheese
Full Slab$26.99
St. Louis cut pork spareribs, dry-rubbed, smoked & lightly glazed.
Duo Platter$16.99
Choose any two meats. Served w/choice of two sides & Cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
NC Pulled Pork
Hamburger Rolls
Cornbread, piece$0.99
NC Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.29
When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.
Trio Platter$17.99
Choose any three meats. With choice of two sides & Cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
Location

11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755

Reston VA

Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
