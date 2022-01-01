Go
Willburg Cafe image
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Willburg Cafe

Closed today

StarStarStarHalf

345 Reviews

$$

623 Grand St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

623 Grand St, Brooklyn NY 11211

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Ainslie

No reviews yet

Menu includes wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, NY steak, free range chicken, and more

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The West

No reviews yet

"Too much of a good thing can be wonderful." -Mae West

Willburg Cafe

orange star3.9 • 345 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston