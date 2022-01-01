Go
Toast
  • /
  • Holton
  • /
  • Willcott Brewing Company

Willcott Brewing Company

Willcott Brewing Company Tap Room offers our very own craft beer and various wine from local wineries. We pride ourselves in providing a fun, welcoming and family friendly atmosphere and are proud to call Holton home!

219 W 4th St

No reviews yet

Location

219 W 4th St

Holton KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BOOMERS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trails Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Golden Eagle Casino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J's Dine N Dash

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston