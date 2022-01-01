Willcott Brewing Company
Willcott Brewing Company Tap Room offers our very own craft beer and various wine from local wineries. We pride ourselves in providing a fun, welcoming and family friendly atmosphere and are proud to call Holton home!
219 W 4th St
Location
219 W 4th St
Holton KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
