William Penn Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
739 Bellefonte St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
739 Bellefonte St
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pamela's Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
Tocayo specializes in Handcrafted Tacos and fresh Margaritas.
Cafe Moulin
Breakfast base restaurant, specializing crepes and French toast. Come on in and enjoy!
Sushi Too
Welcome to Sushi Too, the finest Sushi from 1991