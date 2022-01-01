Go
Toast

William Penn Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

739 Bellefonte St • $

Avg 4.3 (246 reviews)

Popular Items

$2 To Go Wings$2.00
Ranch$0.75
Wings To Go$20.00
Chicken Tenders$8.75
Basket Of Fries$5.95
Tots$5.95
8 Wings$4.00
$.75 Boneless Wings$0.75
South Jersey Cheese Steak$11.95
Wings a La Carte$1.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

739 Bellefonte St

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pamela's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

No reviews yet

Tocayo specializes in Handcrafted Tacos and fresh Margaritas.

Cafe Moulin

No reviews yet

Breakfast base restaurant, specializing crepes and French toast. Come on in and enjoy!

Sushi Too

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sushi Too, the finest Sushi from 1991

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston