Burritos in Williams

Williams restaurants that serve burritos

Pine Country Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Pine Country Restaurant

107 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams

Avg 3.5 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.29
Scrambled eggs with a choice of bacon or sausage & cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a breakfast side item.
More about Pine Country Restaurant
Selah Cafe image

 

Selah Cafe

125 W Route 66, Williams

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sriracha Chicken Sushi Burrito$11.00
Sweet and spicy fried chicken wrapped in your choice of white, brown, or cauliflower rice alone with edamame. our signature slaw, avocado, and radish wrapped in a nori sheet.
More about Selah Cafe
Sedona

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

