Chicken salad in Williams

Grand Canyon Brewing - Williams
301 N 7th St, Williams
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Fresh field greens, bell peppers, diced onion, cucembers, croutons, parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken breast
Pine Country Restaurant
107 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.29
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Bursting with intense flavor...Our amazing homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing will start you craving this simple salad that begins with a bed of mixed greens, & topped with fresh & tender, marinated & seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, crispy tortilla strips & sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
This favorite with fresh romaine lettuce, tasty Grilled Chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese, delicious Caesar dressing & grilled garlic toast.