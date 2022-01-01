Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Williams

Go
Williams restaurants
Toast

Williams restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Banner pic

 

Grand Canyon Brewing - Williams

301 N 7th St, Williams

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Salad$17.00
Fresh field greens, bell peppers, diced onion, cucembers, croutons, parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken breast
More about Grand Canyon Brewing - Williams
Pine Country Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Pine Country Restaurant

107 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams

Avg 3.5 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Salad$12.99
Bursting with intense flavor...Our amazing homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing will start you craving this simple salad that begins with a bed of mixed greens, & topped with fresh & tender, marinated & seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, crispy tortilla strips & sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese.
More about Pine Country Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Williams

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Wedge Salad

Cake

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

Map

More near Williams to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston