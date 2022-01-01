Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in Williams

Williams restaurants
Williams restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Grand Canyon Brewing - Williams - 301 N 7th St

301 N 7th St, Williams

Takeout
Grilled Pineapple Shrimp Salad$20.00
fresh field greens, tomatoes,cucumbers, shredded carrots, cheese, diced onions and croutons server with dressing of choice
FRENCH FRIES

Pine Country Restaurant

107 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams

Avg 3.5 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp & Greens Salad$14.99
Perfectly Seasoned & Grilled Jumbo Shrimp are the star of this show on a bed of Spinach, finely shredded Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Carrots & more...with our very own Lemon Vinaigrette, lightly sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese. A healthy serving of amazing!
