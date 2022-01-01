Williams Bay restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIER 290
1 Liechty Dr, Williams Bay
|Cheese Curds To Go
|$11.00
Welcome to Wisconsin! It was nominated as the "State Starter"
|Cheese Curds
|$15.00
Welcome to Wisconsin! It was nominated as the "State Starter"
|290 Steak Stack Dinner
|$21.00
1/2# Blend of 2 stacked patties with Sirloin, Tri-tip and Chuck Steak. Layered with Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with special 290 sauce.
An upgraded new favorite
GRILL
Harpoon Willie's
8 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay
|Wings
|$11.00
6 Jumbo broasted chicken wings served with ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks. Choose from regular, Thai, or garlic parmesan styles
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Fresh Wisconsin mozzarella cheese lightly breaded served with our homemade ranch.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
Applewood house smoked pulled pork served on a BBQ roll with coleslaw.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Cafe Calamari
10 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay
|Bolognese
|$17.00
Traditional meat sauce. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.
|House Salad Side
|$5.00
Fresh greens, walnuts, raisins, homemade crouton, and our homemade Famous Honey Dijon dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
|Picatta Chicken
|$21.00
Seared chicken breast with white wine, lemon, and capers finished with sweet butter and served with potatoes. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge
2 W Geneva St,, Williams Bay
|10" Thin Crust Margherita
|$11.00
Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with olive oil, garlic, fresh tomato, basil and mozzarella
|Deep Dish Pizza
|$14.00
Our 10" Deep Dish Pizza served with a house-made crust, cheese, chopped tomato sauce, and your choice of toppings. Please allow extra time for preparation.
|10" Thin Crust Build Your Own
|$12.00
Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with cheese and your choice of sauce and toppings!