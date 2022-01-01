Williams Bay restaurants you'll love

Go
Williams Bay restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Williams Bay

Williams Bay's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Williams Bay restaurants

PIER 290 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PIER 290

1 Liechty Dr, Williams Bay

Avg 4 (2904 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds To Go$11.00
Welcome to Wisconsin! It was nominated as the "State Starter"
Cheese Curds$15.00
Welcome to Wisconsin! It was nominated as the "State Starter"
290 Steak Stack Dinner$21.00
1/2# Blend of 2 stacked patties with Sirloin, Tri-tip and Chuck Steak. Layered with Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with special 290 sauce.
An upgraded new favorite
More about PIER 290
Harpoon Willie's image

GRILL

Harpoon Willie's

8 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$11.00
6 Jumbo broasted chicken wings served with ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks. Choose from regular, Thai, or garlic parmesan styles
Cheese Curds$9.00
Fresh Wisconsin mozzarella cheese lightly breaded served with our homemade ranch.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Applewood house smoked pulled pork served on a BBQ roll with coleslaw.
More about Harpoon Willie's
Cafe Calamari image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Cafe Calamari

10 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay

Avg 4.5 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bolognese$17.00
Traditional meat sauce. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.
House Salad Side$5.00
Fresh greens, walnuts, raisins, homemade crouton, and our homemade Famous Honey Dijon dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
Picatta Chicken$21.00
Seared chicken breast with white wine, lemon, and capers finished with sweet butter and served with potatoes. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
More about Cafe Calamari
Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge image

 

Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge

2 W Geneva St,, Williams Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10" Thin Crust Margherita$11.00
Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with olive oil, garlic, fresh tomato, basil and mozzarella
Deep Dish Pizza$14.00
Our 10" Deep Dish Pizza served with a house-made crust, cheese, chopped tomato sauce, and your choice of toppings. Please allow extra time for preparation.
10" Thin Crust Build Your Own$12.00
Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with cheese and your choice of sauce and toppings!
More about Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Williams Bay

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Map

More near Williams Bay to explore

Lake Geneva

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston