Chocolate cake in Williams Bay

Williams Bay restaurants
Williams Bay restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Cafe Calamari image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Cafe Calamari

10 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay

Avg 4.5 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Flourless Cake$9.00
More about Cafe Calamari
Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge image

 

Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge

2 W Geneva St,, Williams Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Privato Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge

