Salmon in Williams Bay
Williams Bay restaurants that serve salmon
More about PIER 290
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIER 290
1 Liechty Dr, Williams Bay
|Salmon
|$33.00
A fresh 8oz filet with wilted spinach, a blend of couscous quinoa and a citrus vinaigrette
More about Cafe Calamari
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Cafe Calamari
10 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay
|Bolognese
|$17.00
Traditional meat sauce. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.
|House Salad Side
|$5.00
Fresh greens, walnuts, raisins, homemade crouton, and our homemade Famous Honey Dijon dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
|Picatta Chicken
|$21.00
Seared chicken breast with white wine, lemon, and capers finished with sweet butter and served with potatoes. *Can be prepared gluten-free.