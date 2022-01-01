Salmon in Williams Bay

Toast

Williams Bay restaurants that serve salmon

PIER 290 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PIER 290

1 Liechty Dr, Williams Bay

Avg 4 (2904 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$33.00
A fresh 8oz filet with wilted spinach, a blend of couscous quinoa and a citrus vinaigrette
More about PIER 290
Cafe Calamari image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Cafe Calamari

10 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay

Avg 4.5 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bolognese$17.00
Traditional meat sauce. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.
House Salad Side$5.00
Fresh greens, walnuts, raisins, homemade crouton, and our homemade Famous Honey Dijon dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
Picatta Chicken$21.00
Seared chicken breast with white wine, lemon, and capers finished with sweet butter and served with potatoes. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
More about Cafe Calamari

