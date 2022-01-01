Williamsburg restaurants you'll love

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Indian
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Southern
Korean
Must-try Williamsburg restaurants

Masala Craft image

 

Masala Craft

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$18.00
Traditional "Dhaba Style" Grilled Chicken, Yogurt Marinade (GF)
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Creamed Tomato, Fenugreek (GF)
Vegetable Pakora$6.00
Spiced Chickpea Batter, Fried Golden Brown, Chutney Pairing (V) (GF)
Carrot Tree Kitchens image

SOUPS

Carrot Tree Kitchens

1303 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ladies Love It$14.00
Your choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimiento cheese on a flaky croissant with lettuce & tomato
Bellfield$14.00
Chicken salad, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread. Served with your choice of side.
Not the Polo Club$14.00
Turkey, ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, big eye Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread. served with your choice of side.
Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta image

 

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta

2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$9.99
Thinly sliced Ribeye steak with grilled onions, white American
cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and dressing
Large Anna's House Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, olives,
gorgonzola cheese in our homemade vinaigrette
Buffalo Wings Breaded$9.50
Lightly breaded and fried in spicy
wing sauce, served with ranch dressing
Consumer pic

 

Pisco 51

4917 Courthouse St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FRESH GUAC$8.99
CHEESE DIP$4.99
DINNER BURRITO CALIFORNIA$13.50
Bonanza Social Kitchen image

 

Bonanza Social Kitchen

220 Monticello Ave Unit M, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Japchae$12.99
Rice Bowl$12.99
Bao Bun (2 Piece)$7.99
Le Yaca Williamsburg image

 

Le Yaca Williamsburg

1430 High Street Suite 801, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Soup
PF Salmon Lemon Caper$25.00
House Salad
Old City Barbeque image

BBQ

Old City Barbeque

700 York Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meat Platter$19.00
Selecting double ribs or brisket is a $2 upcharge for two, three, & four meat platters
NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON A SAMPLER PLATTER
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
coleslaw, pickled red onions, potato roll
x12 Smoked & Fried Wings$18.00
bleu cheese or ranch, celery, tossed in choice of sauce: tidewater, stick patches, buffalo, sweet & spicy, bourbon honey mustard, dry rub, naked
Revolution Golf and Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Golf and Grille

1430 High Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Outlaw Burger$14.00
PRETZEL STIX$10.00
Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG

627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (1958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHORTY'S SPECIAL$7.50
TRIPLE DECKER CLUB$10.50
2 EGGS$2.55
Amber Ox Public House image

 

Amber Ox Public House

525 Prince George St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAMILY STYLE SHRIMP & GRITS
White wine and butter poached shrimp over creamy grits.
SMOKED BEER CAN CHICKEN
Oak Smoked Beer Can Chicken!
PUBLIC HOUSE POUTINE$15.00
Handcut Fries . Bacon Gravy . White Cheddar Curds . Poached Egg . Scallions
Second Street American Bistro image

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side Fresh Field Green Salad$4.90
Toasted Pepitas/Pomegranate Seeds/Shredded Vegetables/Mixed Greens/Choice of Dressing
Main St Burger$15.90
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
Grilled Bison Meatloaf$22.90
Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace
The Bake Shop image

PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
D'TOWN CHEESE$10.00
HOUSE CHEESE BLEND TOPPED WITH MARINARA
THE OLE STANDBY$12.00
HOUSE CHEESE BLEND OVER MARINARA THEN TOPPED WITH CRISPY PEP CUPS
LATTE$3.50
Double shot espresso & 10oz milk with foam. Served 12oz hot, 16oz iced.
Can be served with extra milk for larger size beverage.
Jimmy's Oven and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Jimmy's Oven and Grill

7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg

Avg 3.9 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
K Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Precarious Beer Hall image

TACOS

Precarious Beer Hall

110 S Henry St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (448 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CABO QUESO CON CARNE$3.95
shredded steak . caramelized onion . electric queso . pickled jalapeños
CHIPS & DIPS$0.95
house tortilla chips . choice of guacamole or electric beer queso . or both!
*(choice of guac or queso adds final price)*
E.C. NACHOS$6.95
Tortilla chips. Pico. Pickled black beans. Beer Queso. Cilantro.
Add-ons include:
Chicken, Ground beef, Pork Barbacoa, and Guacamole.
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)
Moody's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Moody's Kitchen

7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wood Grilled Prime Steak Salad$16.00
Wood grilled cuts of our aged NY Strip, Beef Tenderloin and Ribeye with fresh mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Basil Vinaigrette on the side.
Joyce Farms Fried Chicken Tenders$14.00
All natural Joyce Farms chicken tenderloins tossed in our house buttermilk batter. Fried & served with barbeque sauce on the side.
Beef Stroganoff$24.00
Perfect combination of Prime Beef, Caramelized Onions, Shittake Mushrooms and Rich Beef Sauce. Take and Bake for a great meal to warm you up!
Berret's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Berret's Seafood Restaurant

199 South Boundary Street, Wiliamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8oz Filet Mignon$34.00
Filet Mignon with Garlic Butter - Market Price
with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes & asparagus
D-House Green Salad$7.00
Mixed Green Salad with Seasonal Toppings and House Balsamic Dressing
She Crab Cup$8.00
Creamy She Crab Soup with Sherry served with Crackers
Billsburg Brewery image

 

Billsburg Brewery

2054 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
11:30 am$45.00
Honey Butter's Kitchen image

WRAPS

Honey Butter's Kitchen

7521 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Astronomical Pancake House image

 

Astronomical Pancake House

5437 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Butter's Kitchen image

 

Honey Butter's Kitchen

4680 Unit 17 Monticello Ave, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Old City BBQ FT image

BBQ

Old City BBQ FT

700 York St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Gabriel Archer Tavern

5800 Wessex Hundred, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
caprese$13.00
Fresh Crave Brothers Mozzarella, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
Pumpkin Hummus$12.00
Pita Chips
Roast beef and Gouda$17.00
Boar's Head London Broil, Smoked Gouda, Oven-Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Horseradish Sauce, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
Restaurant banner

 

Waypoint Seafood & Grill

1480 Quaterpath Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Five Forks Cafe

4456 John Tyler Hwy, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (611 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA image

 

Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA

1347 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Greek Salad$10.50
Double Dipper$6.25
Restaurant banner

 

Highway Pizza

3044 Richmond Rd, Suite 101, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Big Scoop

3044 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Old City 2nd Truck

700 York Street, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Carrot Tree Kitchens- Williamsburg

1303 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
