Williamsburg restaurants you'll love

Masala Craft
5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$18.00
Traditional "Dhaba Style" Grilled Chicken, Yogurt Marinade (GF)
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Creamed Tomato, Fenugreek (GF)
|Vegetable Pakora
|$6.00
Spiced Chickpea Batter, Fried Golden Brown, Chutney Pairing (V) (GF)
SOUPS
Carrot Tree Kitchens
1303 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Ladies Love It
|$14.00
Your choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimiento cheese on a flaky croissant with lettuce & tomato
|Bellfield
|$14.00
Chicken salad, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread. Served with your choice of side.
|Not the Polo Club
|$14.00
Turkey, ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, big eye Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread. served with your choice of side.
Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.99
Thinly sliced Ribeye steak with grilled onions, white American
cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and dressing
|Large Anna's House Salad
|$8.99
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, olives,
gorgonzola cheese in our homemade vinaigrette
|Buffalo Wings Breaded
|$9.50
Lightly breaded and fried in spicy
wing sauce, served with ranch dressing
Pisco 51
4917 Courthouse St, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|FRESH GUAC
|$8.99
|CHEESE DIP
|$4.99
|DINNER BURRITO CALIFORNIA
|$13.50
Bonanza Social Kitchen
220 Monticello Ave Unit M, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Japchae
|$12.99
|Rice Bowl
|$12.99
|Bao Bun (2 Piece)
|$7.99
Le Yaca Williamsburg
1430 High Street Suite 801, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Onion Soup
|PF Salmon Lemon Caper
|$25.00
|House Salad
BBQ
Old City Barbeque
700 York Street, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|2 Meat Platter
|$19.00
Selecting double ribs or brisket is a $2 upcharge for two, three, & four meat platters
NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON A SAMPLER PLATTER
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
coleslaw, pickled red onions, potato roll
|x12 Smoked & Fried Wings
|$18.00
bleu cheese or ranch, celery, tossed in choice of sauce: tidewater, stick patches, buffalo, sweet & spicy, bourbon honey mustard, dry rub, naked
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Golf and Grille
1430 High Street, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
|Outlaw Burger
|$14.00
|PRETZEL STIX
|$10.00
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG
627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|SHORTY'S SPECIAL
|$7.50
|TRIPLE DECKER CLUB
|$10.50
|2 EGGS
|$2.55
Amber Ox Public House
525 Prince George St, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|FAMILY STYLE SHRIMP & GRITS
White wine and butter poached shrimp over creamy grits.
|SMOKED BEER CAN CHICKEN
Oak Smoked Beer Can Chicken!
|PUBLIC HOUSE POUTINE
|$15.00
Handcut Fries . Bacon Gravy . White Cheddar Curds . Poached Egg . Scallions
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Side Fresh Field Green Salad
|$4.90
Toasted Pepitas/Pomegranate Seeds/Shredded Vegetables/Mixed Greens/Choice of Dressing
|Main St Burger
|$15.90
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
|Grilled Bison Meatloaf
|$22.90
Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace
PIZZA
The Bake Shop
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|D'TOWN CHEESE
|$10.00
HOUSE CHEESE BLEND TOPPED WITH MARINARA
|THE OLE STANDBY
|$12.00
HOUSE CHEESE BLEND OVER MARINARA THEN TOPPED WITH CRISPY PEP CUPS
|LATTE
|$3.50
Double shot espresso & 10oz milk with foam. Served 12oz hot, 16oz iced.
Can be served with extra milk for larger size beverage.
PIZZA • GRILL
Jimmy's Oven and Grill
7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$9.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
|K Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
TACOS
Precarious Beer Hall
110 S Henry St, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|CABO QUESO CON CARNE
|$3.95
shredded steak . caramelized onion . electric queso . pickled jalapeños
|CHIPS & DIPS
|$0.95
house tortilla chips . choice of guacamole or electric beer queso . or both!
*(choice of guac or queso adds final price)*
|E.C. NACHOS
|$6.95
Tortilla chips. Pico. Pickled black beans. Beer Queso. Cilantro.
Add-ons include:
Chicken, Ground beef, Pork Barbacoa, and Guacamole.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
|Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)
FRENCH FRIES
Moody's Kitchen
7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Prime Steak Salad
|$16.00
Wood grilled cuts of our aged NY Strip, Beef Tenderloin and Ribeye with fresh mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Basil Vinaigrette on the side.
|Joyce Farms Fried Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
All natural Joyce Farms chicken tenderloins tossed in our house buttermilk batter. Fried & served with barbeque sauce on the side.
|Beef Stroganoff
|$24.00
Perfect combination of Prime Beef, Caramelized Onions, Shittake Mushrooms and Rich Beef Sauce. Take and Bake for a great meal to warm you up!
Berret's Seafood Restaurant
199 South Boundary Street, Wiliamsburg
|Popular items
|8oz Filet Mignon
|$34.00
Filet Mignon with Garlic Butter - Market Price
with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes & asparagus
|D-House Green Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Green Salad with Seasonal Toppings and House Balsamic Dressing
|She Crab Cup
|$8.00
Creamy She Crab Soup with Sherry served with Crackers
Billsburg Brewery
2054 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg
|Popular items
Gabriel Archer Tavern
5800 Wessex Hundred, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|caprese
|$13.00
Fresh Crave Brothers Mozzarella, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
|Pumpkin Hummus
|$12.00
Pita Chips
|Roast beef and Gouda
|$17.00
Boar's Head London Broil, Smoked Gouda, Oven-Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Horseradish Sauce, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA
1347 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Gyro Greek Salad
|$10.50
|Double Dipper
|$6.25
Highway Pizza
3044 Richmond Rd, Suite 101, Williamsburg
The Big Scoop
3044 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
Old City 2nd Truck
700 York Street, Williamsburg
Carrot Tree Kitchens- Williamsburg
1303 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg