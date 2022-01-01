Williamsburg bars & lounges you'll love
Bonanza Social Kitchen
220 Monticello Ave Unit M, Williamsburg
|Japchae
|$12.99
|Rice Bowl
|$12.99
|Bao Bun (2 Piece)
|$7.99
Le Yaca Williamsburg
1430 High Street Suite 801, Williamsburg
|Onion Soup
|PF Salmon Lemon Caper
|$25.00
|House Salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Golf and Grille
1430 High Street, Williamsburg
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
|Outlaw Burger
|$14.00
|PRETZEL STIX
|$10.00
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|Side Fresh Field Green Salad
|$4.90
Toasted Pepitas/Pomegranate Seeds/Shredded Vegetables/Mixed Greens/Choice of Dressing
|Main St Burger
|$15.90
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
|Grilled Bison Meatloaf
|$22.90
Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg
|Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
|Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)