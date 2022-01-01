Williamsburg bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Williamsburg

Bonanza Social Kitchen image

 

Bonanza Social Kitchen

220 Monticello Ave Unit M, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Japchae$12.99
Rice Bowl$12.99
Bao Bun (2 Piece)$7.99
More about Bonanza Social Kitchen
Le Yaca Williamsburg image

 

Le Yaca Williamsburg

1430 High Street Suite 801, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Soup
PF Salmon Lemon Caper$25.00
House Salad
More about Le Yaca Williamsburg
Revolution Golf and Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Golf and Grille

1430 High Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Outlaw Burger$14.00
PRETZEL STIX$10.00
More about Revolution Golf and Grille
Second Street American Bistro image

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side Fresh Field Green Salad$4.90
Toasted Pepitas/Pomegranate Seeds/Shredded Vegetables/Mixed Greens/Choice of Dressing
Main St Burger$15.90
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
Grilled Bison Meatloaf$22.90
Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace
More about Second Street American Bistro
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

