Williamsburg breakfast spots you'll love

Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Williamsburg

Carrot Tree Kitchens image

SOUPS

Carrot Tree Kitchens

1303 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ladies Love It$14.00
Your choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimiento cheese on a flaky croissant with lettuce & tomato
Bellfield$14.00
Chicken salad, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread. Served with your choice of side.
Not the Polo Club$14.00
Turkey, ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, big eye Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread. served with your choice of side.
More about Carrot Tree Kitchens
Consumer pic

 

Pisco 51

4917 Courthouse St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FRESH GUAC$8.99
CHEESE DIP$4.99
DINNER BURRITO CALIFORNIA$13.50
More about Pisco 51
Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG

627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (1958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHORTY'S SPECIAL$7.50
TRIPLE DECKER CLUB$10.50
2 EGGS$2.55
More about Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG
Honey Butter's Kitchen image

WRAPS

Honey Butter's Kitchen

7521 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (817 reviews)
Takeout
More about Honey Butter's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Gabriel Archer Tavern

5800 Wessex Hundred, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
caprese$13.00
Fresh Crave Brothers Mozzarella, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
Pumpkin Hummus$12.00
Pita Chips
Roast beef and Gouda$17.00
Boar's Head London Broil, Smoked Gouda, Oven-Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Horseradish Sauce, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
More about Gabriel Archer Tavern
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Five Forks Cafe

4456 John Tyler Hwy, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (611 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Five Forks Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Williamsburg

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

